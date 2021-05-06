News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Suspected drug dealers arrested in Wisbech raid

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:08 PM May 6, 2021   
Police in Wisbech drugs raid

Police recovered "a number of items" including cash and cannabis after a drugs raid in Wisbech. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

Two suspected drug dealers were caught in Wisbech yesterday (Wednesday). 

Police arrested a man and a woman after they carried out a drugs warrant at a property yesterday morning. 

A police spokesperson said: “Fenland neighbourhood officers carried out a drugs warrant in Wisbech, assisted by PD Luna and her handler.  

“The team have said ‘fortunately our man on the inside… who works in lawn enforcement…did not give the game away.’ 

Police drugs raid in Wisbech uncovers cannabis

Police recovered "a number of items" including cash and cannabis after a drugs raid in Wisbech.

“A search of the premises and vehicles uncovered a number of items leading to the arrest of a man and a woman on suspicion of producing cannabis as well as possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.” 

The suspects were interviewed and released under investigation while police progress with their enquiries. 

For more information on drugs, the law and how to report your concerns to police, visit: https://bit.ly/3nRjY0t.  

