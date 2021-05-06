Published: 4:08 PM May 6, 2021

Police recovered "a number of items" including cash and cannabis after a drugs raid in Wisbech. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

Two suspected drug dealers were caught in Wisbech yesterday (Wednesday).

Police arrested a man and a woman after they carried out a drugs warrant at a property yesterday morning.

A police spokesperson said: “Fenland neighbourhood officers carried out a drugs warrant in Wisbech, assisted by PD Luna and her handler.

“The team have said ‘fortunately our man on the inside… who works in lawn enforcement…did not give the game away.’

“A search of the premises and vehicles uncovered a number of items leading to the arrest of a man and a woman on suspicion of producing cannabis as well as possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.”

The suspects were interviewed and released under investigation while police progress with their enquiries.

