News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Suspect police want over racist abuse of Posh player 

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 5:34 PM November 24, 2021
Tell police if you do since he's wanted for questioning over racist abuse of a Posh player

Recognise him? Tell police if you do since he's wanted for questioning over racist abuse of a Posh player - Credit: Police

Two months after racial abuse was hurled at a Peterborough United player, police have a suspect.  

Detectives released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the racial abuse of at the player during a Peterborough United football match. 

The incident happened at the home match against Birmingham City on September 18. 

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/63364/21 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org. 

Cambs Live
Football
Peterborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ram-raid of Budget Store on Church Terrace in Outwell, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Cash machine stolen in ram-raid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
B&M staff confronted shoplifter when he made a return visit to Wisbech store. 

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Shoplifter caught on second trip to same store

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech farmer Jonathan Willis dodged death by millimetres when he was accidentally impaled on a forklift.

Video

Farmer lucky to be alive after forklift impalement

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Facebook live stream as man arrested for child sex offences

Cambs Live

Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon