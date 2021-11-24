Recognise him? Tell police if you do since he's wanted for questioning over racist abuse of a Posh player - Credit: Police

Two months after racial abuse was hurled at a Peterborough United player, police have a suspect.

Detectives released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the racial abuse of at the player during a Peterborough United football match.

The incident happened at the home match against Birmingham City on September 18.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/63364/21 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.