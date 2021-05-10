Published: 4:58 PM May 10, 2021

'“These offences are cumulatively so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified."' judge tells Gareth Godfrey (above) who has been jailed for sex offences. - Credit: Gloucester Police

A 48-year-old pervert from Wisbech who filmed himself having sex with a 14-year-old girl and then shared the video online has been jailed for more than three years.

When a Kik chatroom viewer who saw the video asked Gareth Godfrey where it came from, he replied that it was him in the film - and that the teenager shown giving him oral sex was 'a good girl.'

The video showed the girl kneeling on the floor with her hands behind her back while Godfrey penetrated her mouth, Gloucester Crown Court was told.

Godfrey, who was living in Gloucester at the time of his offences but is now of Stow Road, Wisbech, was sentenced to a total of three years and three months imprisonment.

He admitted two charges of taking indecent photos, two of distributing them and one of making indecent images.

The offences were committed between August 2017 and February 2018, said prosecutor Giles Nelson.

Godfrey's crimes were uncovered when police were investigating his relationship with the fourteen-year-old girl.

He was never prosecuted for having any relationship with her, however, because he maintained that he thought she was sixteen and the girl herself did not assist the police with the case against him.

He was arrested in Gloucester on February 18, 2018 and his phone and iPad were seized, said Mr Nelson.

On them a number of indecent images of the girl were found - 58 Category A pictures and 8 videos (the most serious kind) and 32 Category C stills and three videos.

The police also found evidence of his conversations with other chatroom users about the sexual abuse of young children, said the prosecutor.

Interviewed by the police, Godfrey said chats with young girls were part of an online sexual fantasy.

"He admitted that some of the chat was shocking and disgusting," said the barrister.

"Some of the conversation was about children who had just been born and were still attached to their mothers. It is undoubtedly depraved."

Michael Hall, defending, said Godfrey never intended any meeting with the people he was chatting to.

"The people occupying these chatrooms are fantasists and he counted himself amongst them. Very often, sexual pleasure is derived from the chat which takes place."

Mr Hall said Godfrey had shown 'honesty, candour and remorse' in his pre-sentence report and had 'fallen on his sword' and admitted his offending.

Godfrey had been at a very low ebb in his life at the time - it had 'spiralled out of control' after the ending of a fourteen-year relationship, Mr Hall said. His alcohol drinking had also increased greatly at that time.

"He looks back on that period with stark remorse.

"He has now moved away from this area and has gone to live with his sister. She and his mother are his support network there."

Mr Hall said Godfrey's relationship with the fourteen-year-old girl was lawful because although she was under-age Godfrey did not think she was.

Jailing Godfrey, Judge Ian Lawrie QC said "He was clearly active in striving to communicate with females to further his interest in sex with children and eventually meet with a view to achieving sexual contact."

The judge added "The sentence must reflect the fact Mr Godfrey has a persistent sexual interest in sex with children.

“Over several months he moved from viewing such images to communicating with mothers with the stated intention, if able to meet, of having sex with a child.

“A number of the Class A images confirm this interest.

"I have reviewed whether Mr. Godfrey should be considered for an extended sentence because

“I do take the view that his overall actions raise the issue as to dangerousness in terms of potential harm to children.

“Whilst I am of the view Mr. Godfrey is potentially dangerous I am satisfied I have sufficient power to punish him via a determinative sentence.

“These offences are cumulatively so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified."