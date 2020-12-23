Pepper spray found where teenagers were ‘looking for lost mobile phone’
An illegal can of pepper spray was found by police in the exact spot two teenagers were found “looking for a lost mobile phone”.
An officer was cycling to work on Lynn Road in Wisbech just before 8.30pm on Sunday, December 20 when he spotted the teens searching a hedge.
The boys told the officer they were hunting for a missing iPhone which they were unable to describe or say how it was lost before cycling away.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The officer spoke to the homeowner later the same day who had found a can of pepper spray in the area where the two teenagers were searching.
“Enquiries into the incident continue.
“Lads, come along to Wisbech police station, ask for me and I will gladly speak with you about why you were looking for an illegal firearm and how you knew it was there.
“Cycling off was no issue because you were not CCTV aware and I have at least one system so far with your faces on. HO! HO! HO!”
