Pedestrian in his 20s dead after being struck by Wisbech driver on M11

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 11:54 AM April 11, 2022
A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the M11 on April 8, 2022.

A young pedestrian has died on the M11 after being struck by a driver from Wisbech on Friday  (April 8).

The incident happened just after 8.30pm between junctions 11 and 12. 

Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene. 

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Wisbech, failed a roadside drugs test and was arrested on suspicion of causing death through careless driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Ian Manley said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts go out to this man’s family and friends. 

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it.”

Cambridgeshire police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 453 of April 8.


