Paul White, of Dovecote Road, Upwell, charged with engaging in sexual communications with a child - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A Cambridgeshire man has been charged with engaging in sexual communications with a child after being challenged on his doorstep by an online community group

Paul White, 54 and of Dovecote Road, Upwell was confronted by members of Innocent Voices and officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary on Sunday March 13.

As a result of the sting, he was arrested at the scene on suspicion of child sex offences and taken to the King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been charged with the following offences in connection with the incident:

Two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child

Two counts of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity,

Attempting to cause a child under 13 to watch or look at images of sexual activity

Two counts of breach of sexual harm prevention order.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on April 11.

Innocent Voices is a group that uses decoys to collate evidence against alleged sex offenders




