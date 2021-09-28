Published: 3:56 PM September 28, 2021

A paedophile was found with more than 290,000 indecent images of children, including some showing babies being abused.

Kamil Pitynski, of Rose Fair Close, Wisbech, was tracked down after uploading indecent images to three different platforms.

A warrant was carried out at his home where evidence was found linking him to the image uploads and devices were seized, including two laptops.

Pitynski, 28, was arrested and the devices were found to contain child abuse material categorised as the most severe, including some involving babies.

There was a total of 290,085 indecent images of children, including 17,727 category C images, 2,902 category B images and 4,521 category A images – the most severe. There were also 122 ‘prohibited’ images of children.

In police interview, Pitynski admitted that indecent images of children would be found on his devices as he had looked at them “out of curiosity” on the dark web.

He denied speaking in forums or chats relating to indecent images, distributing any images or ever receiving them via email.

However, Pitynski pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited image of a child and three counts of making indecent images of children last month and yesterday at Peterborough Crown Court (September 27) he was jailed for ten months.

Pitynski was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for ten years to monitor his future behaviour.

Detective Sergeant George Neal said: “Pitynski had hundreds of thousands of indecent images, some containing the most awful and shocking abuse.

"A child is victimised not only when an indecent image is taken, but also every time it is viewed or shared.

“This case highlights our commitment to bringing those who download and share this kind of imagery to justice, as well as protecting young people from harm.

“Thanks to the SHPO we will have the necessary powers to monitor Pitynski’s online activity for the next ten years, minimising the risk of further harm to the public.”

People who are concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law: https://bit.ly/3odnynO

Anyone who looks out for the welfare of a child can make an enquiry.

This can include parents, carers, guardians, extended family, friends and neighbours.



