Published: 1:56 PM February 24, 2021 Updated: 2:03 PM February 24, 2021

Stuart Minns, of Staithe Road, Wisbech, was sentenced to a year in prison, extended for a year on licence, at Peterborough Crown Court - Credit: Police

A convicted paedophile exposed himself to woman parked near a school, a court heard.

Stuart Minns, 37, approached the woman at around 9am on December 2 last year,

She was parked in Sefton Avenue, Wisbech, whilst her husband dropped off their child at a nearby infants' school.

Minns continued to stare at the victim while she took a photograph of him.

Police were alerted and Minns was arrested that afternoon in Leverington.

He claimed he could not remember exposing himself but later pleaded guilty to exposure.

Minns, of Staithe Road, Wisbech, was sentenced to a year in prison, extended for a year on licence, at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (February19).

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order following a string of child sexual abuse convictions in 2009 and 2019.

DC Greg Homer-Ward said: "Minns is a prolific sex offender with eight previous convictions against his name.

"During this incident he randomly targeted a lone woman and made her feel incredibly uncomfortable for his own satisfaction.

"His behaviour was disturbing and I am pleased he has been brought to justice.

"I hope the sentence reflects how seriously this type of criminality is taken in Cambridgeshire."