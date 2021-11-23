News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Petrol station offers £50 reward after £80 fuel theft

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:07 AM November 23, 2021
Bloom and Wake Garage in Outwell is offering a £50 reward following an £80 fuel theft.

Bloom and Wake Garage in Outwell is offering a £50 reward to help find a man who allegedly drove off without paying for £80 worth of fuel. - Credit: BLOOM AND WAKE GARAGE

An Outwell petrol station is offering a £50 reward to help find a man who allegedly drove off without paying for £80 worth of fuel.

Alongside a photo posted to their Facebook page at 4pm yesterday (Monday November 22), Bloom and Wake Garage said: "This wonderful man has just decided to drive off without paying for his £80 worth of fuel.

"£50 reward to the first person who gives us the information leading to his conviction."

The garage's social media post has already been shared by more than 500 people in just 17 hours.

Cambs Live
Fenland News
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woman arrested for being almost five times the legal alcohol limit when they crashed their car in High Road, Wisbech St Mary.

Cambs Live

Driver almost FIVE times legal alcohol limit arrested after crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The family who visited Edina Court retirement home in Wisbech for the first time together.

Five generations of family members meet up in relatives' new home

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
James Rudolph's black Audi RS3 was stolen from outside his home in Norwood Road, March around 4pm yesterday

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The Angel pub in Wisbech

Fenland District Council | Updated

Council leader denies written warning from police over alleged Covid breach

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon