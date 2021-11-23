Bloom and Wake Garage in Outwell is offering a £50 reward to help find a man who allegedly drove off without paying for £80 worth of fuel. - Credit: BLOOM AND WAKE GARAGE

An Outwell petrol station is offering a £50 reward to help find a man who allegedly drove off without paying for £80 worth of fuel.

Alongside a photo posted to their Facebook page at 4pm yesterday (Monday November 22), Bloom and Wake Garage said: "This wonderful man has just decided to drive off without paying for his £80 worth of fuel.

"£50 reward to the first person who gives us the information leading to his conviction."

The garage's social media post has already been shared by more than 500 people in just 17 hours.