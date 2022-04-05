A 38-year-old man who allegedly took cash and tobacco from a village home has appeared in court.

Damian Chapman, of Church Drove in Outwell, near Wisbech, is charged with the burglary of cash and tobacco from another house in the village.

It follows an incident on April 2 which Norfolk Police attended.

Officers responded to concerns that someone had entered a home in Outwell while the residents were inside.

Tobacco and cash was stolen from an upstairs room.

Norfolk Police were called and officers later arrested Chapman in connection with the incident.

He appeared at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court today (Monday, April 4) charged with two counts of burglary, but one of the charges was withdrawn.

Chapman is due to make his next appearance at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 3 to contest a charge of burglary of cash and tobacco.