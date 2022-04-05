News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Suspected burglar 'raided house while homeowners were inside' in Outwell

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 10:07 AM April 5, 2022
He appeared at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court.

He appeared at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court. - Credit: Google Maps

A 38-year-old man who allegedly took cash and tobacco from a village home has appeared in court.

Damian Chapman, of Church Drove in Outwell, near Wisbech, is charged with the burglary of cash and tobacco from another house in the village.

It follows an incident on April 2 which Norfolk Police attended.

Officers responded to concerns that someone had entered a home in Outwell while the residents were inside.

Tobacco and cash was stolen from an upstairs room.

Norfolk Police were called and officers later arrested Chapman in connection with the incident.

He appeared at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court today (Monday, April 4) charged with two counts of burglary, but one of the charges was withdrawn.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in his 50s seriously injured in A47 crash
  2. 2 ‘Horrific’ paedophile, 51, who raped schoolgirl jailed for 14 years
  3. 3 Mechanic forced to move or close his business on a dictionary technicality
  1. 4 Road reopens after van fire in west Norfolk
  2. 5 Body pulled from river thought to be that of missing Peterborough woman
  3. 6 Chicago dog flown 8,000 miles for life-saving surgery in Cambridgeshire
  4. 7 Most expensive place to pay council tax in Cambridgeshire revealed
  5. 8 Registration opens for Cambridgeshire’s ‘unmissable’ county day
  6. 9 'Getting a diagnosis was a relief’ - woman shares endometriosis journey
  7. 10 Nine new Covid symptoms added to official list

Chapman is due to make his next appearance at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 3 to contest a charge of burglary of cash and tobacco.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court
Norwich Crown Court
Norfolk Police
Wisbech News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Works at Guyhirn roundabout on the A47 are complete.

Highways England

Major £17m works on A47 roundabout complete in Guyhirn

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
queen's lynn

Did you spot our Queen's Lynn April Fool spoof?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The driver tested positive for Cocaine.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

‘Worst driving officers had ever seen’ witnessed by police in Wisbech

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is closed westbound between the A17 in King's Lynn and the B198 in Wisbech.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after it closed due to incidents caused by freezing weather

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon