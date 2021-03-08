News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Appeal after theft of JCB Telehandler

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:54 PM March 8, 2021   
JCB Telehandler worth tens of thousands of pounds stolen in Osbourne Road, Wisbech. 

A JCB Telehandler worth tens of thousands of pounds has been stolen in Wisbech. 

Police are now appealing for information after the vehicle was taken from a field off Osborne Road.

The incident happened sometime between 7pm on Friday March 5 and 7.30am on Saturday March 6 when suspect/s stole a JCB Telehandler from a field off Osborne Road.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated or might have seen the telehandler – registration number AE10 HCX – to come forward.

"Any witnesses or anybody with information about this crime should contact PC Alex Edwards at Downham Market police station on 101 quoting investigation reference 36/14324/21."

Wisbech News

