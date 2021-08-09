Published: 3:17 PM August 9, 2021 Updated: 3:26 PM August 9, 2021

Footage of a person believed to be the rider of a nuisance motorbike has been received by Cambridgeshire police as they attempt to crack down on the issue. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Footage of a motorcyclist believed to be one rider of a nuisance motorbike in and around Wisbech has been seen by police.

Video footage captured the hooded rider, who was found in Wisbech General Cemetery sitting on a yellow moped.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We have been asking for help to identify the riders of nuisance motorbikes in Wisbech and have had some footage sent to us.

“Yes, that is a yellow moped in the cemetery off North End.

“Unfortunately for the rider he had his hood down; unlucky for him, we know who you are.”

The spokesperson added: “Expect a knock on your door, unless you knock on ours first then we can have a chat about the nuisance you have been causing around Wisbech.”

Last week, four people were found astride on one motorbike in Wisbech town centre, wearing no helmet or protective clothing.

Police said they have been receiving “numerous reports of issues in relation to anti-social use of motorbikes around Wisbech and Leverington”.

Incidents can be logged online at: https://bit.ly/3yENg7j or you can speak to an online operator via webchat at https://bit.ly/331ZSbB.