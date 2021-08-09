Video footage catches motorcyclist red-handed
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Footage of a motorcyclist believed to be one rider of a nuisance motorbike in and around Wisbech has been seen by police.
Video footage captured the hooded rider, who was found in Wisbech General Cemetery sitting on a yellow moped.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We have been asking for help to identify the riders of nuisance motorbikes in Wisbech and have had some footage sent to us.
“Yes, that is a yellow moped in the cemetery off North End.
“Unfortunately for the rider he had his hood down; unlucky for him, we know who you are.”
You may also want to watch:
The spokesperson added: “Expect a knock on your door, unless you knock on ours first then we can have a chat about the nuisance you have been causing around Wisbech.”
Last week, four people were found astride on one motorbike in Wisbech town centre, wearing no helmet or protective clothing.
Police said they have been receiving “numerous reports of issues in relation to anti-social use of motorbikes around Wisbech and Leverington”.
Incidents can be logged online at: https://bit.ly/3yENg7j or you can speak to an online operator via webchat at https://bit.ly/331ZSbB.
Most Read
- 1 Rock festival hits all the right notes in 'biggest event' yet
- 2 £6,000 appeal to pay cost of removing traveller caravans
- 3 Woman encourages others to speak out against domestic violence
- 4 No, your eyes don’t deceive – there are FOUR people on this motorbike
- 5 Hooded man exposes himself to two women
- 6 Council set to formally object to Wisbech incinerator
- 7 The story of the 'inside out' girl, 3, saved by lifesaving surgery
- 8 Driver escapes uninjured after car overturns in mud-filled ditch
- 9 Video footage catches motorcyclist red-handed
- 10 Huntingdon singer almost a Spice Girl works at Hinchingbrooke Hospital