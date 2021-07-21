News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Arsonists set car ablaze

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:20 PM July 21, 2021    Updated: 1:48 PM July 21, 2021
Dramatic photo shows car ablaze in North Brink, Wisbech, after arsonists strike.

Dramatic photo shows car ablaze in North Brink, Wisbech, after arsonists strike. - Credit: CAMBS FIRE

Fire crews had to spend more than one hour putting out a blaze after arsonists set fire to a car in Wisbech.

On Tuesday (20) at 8.33pm, one crew from Wisbech was called to the fire on North Brink.

The crew arrived to find a car well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 9.50pm.

The cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Wisbech News

