Published: 1:44 PM August 19, 2021

A 29-year-old man who terrified a shop worker in an armed robbery has been caught and jailed.

Harry Smith of no fixed address was jailed for four years for offences that included a robbery at the Budget store in Outwell.

Smith had pleaded guilty to offences including burglary and robbery prior to being sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on August 11.

The Outwell robbery took place at just after 10pm on November 18, 2019, at the Church Terrace.

At the time police said they were looking for two armed men who were thought to be the culprits.

Police did not reveal what the men were armed with and staff at the store declined to comment.

One woman living near the store posted on social media: "The Budget shop in Outwell has been robbed again tonight, police everywhere.

“Poor lady working she must be afraid bless her."

Smith admitted two offences – both on the same night- when he appeared in the dock.

He also broke into a property in Hickathrift Field in Marshland St James before making off and being disturbed by the victim.

Later he went into the Budget store and, according to police, “armed with a weapon before making threats to a member of staff and demanding money.

“He subsequently stole between £100-£200 before running off.”

Following enquiries, officers linked Smith to both offences and a number of other incidents in Cambridgeshire.

Investigating Officer DC Vicki Homer said: "I am extremely pleased with the sentence that Smith received last week as it reflects all the hard work completed during this investigation.

"These incidents are extremely upsetting to the victims and we hope the fact we have secured this conviction will give some closure to those he targeted.

"We would like this to be a message that we will not tolerate this kind of activity in Norfolk and will not hesitate to bring violent offenders to justice."

The robbery was not the first at the Budget store.

In January 2017, four masked men burst into the shop, threatened staff with crowbars and escaped with two tills.