News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Copper pipes, oil and boiler stolen from house undergoing renovation

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:10 PM February 5, 2021    Updated: 2:22 PM February 5, 2021
A house undergoing renovation work in Front Road, Murrow had a boiler, copper pipes and oil stolen between January 27 and February 4.

A house undergoing renovation work in Front Road, Murrow had a boiler, copper pipes and oil stolen between January 27 and February 4. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A house undergoing renovation work in Murrow has had a boiler, copper pipes and oil stolen.

It is believed the burglary in Front Road happened between January 27 and February 4 when the crime was reported.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact police online either via www.cambs.police.uk/report 

Or report it through the online webchat function https://bit.ly/2D9KFKH and quote incident reference number CC-04022021-0296.

Alternatively, those without access to the internet can call 101.

Information on how to best protect your property can be found on the burglary prevention information pages of the force website.

You may also want to watch:

Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Queen Mary Centre in Wisbech will also host a public exhibition on the Wisbech incinerator propo

Coronavirus

Queen Mary Centre to offer rapid Covid-19 tests for key workers

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Copart site in Wisbech that is expanding to cope with increased demand. 

Wisbech salvage firm eyes five acre site to expand

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech boy raises funds for primary school

Video

Boy, 11, left in tears after parents share birthday surprise

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Sutton Gault tonight Friday January 29th - a major incident was recorded as a host of emergency services responded to a stranded driver caught in the floods. 

Emergency Services

Major operation to rescue driver who ignored flood warning sign

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon