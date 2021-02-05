Copper pipes, oil and boiler stolen from house undergoing renovation
Published: 2:10 PM February 5, 2021 Updated: 2:22 PM February 5, 2021
A house undergoing renovation work in Murrow has had a boiler, copper pipes and oil stolen.
It is believed the burglary in Front Road happened between January 27 and February 4 when the crime was reported.
