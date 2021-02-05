Published: 2:10 PM February 5, 2021 Updated: 2:22 PM February 5, 2021

A house undergoing renovation work in Front Road, Murrow had a boiler, copper pipes and oil stolen between January 27 and February 4. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A house undergoing renovation work in Murrow has had a boiler, copper pipes and oil stolen.

It is believed the burglary in Front Road happened between January 27 and February 4 when the crime was reported.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact police online either via www.cambs.police.uk/report

Or report it through the online webchat function https://bit.ly/2D9KFKH and quote incident reference number CC-04022021-0296.

Alternatively, those without access to the internet can call 101.

Information on how to best protect your property can be found on the burglary prevention information pages of the force website.