A Stevenage man used a sledgehammer to smash his way into his ex-partner’s Wisbech home while the terrified woman and her child were inside.

Michael Dixon, of Derby Drive, Stevenage, went to the property in William Road, Wisbech, at about 2pm on November 25 armed with the hammer and a Stanley knife.

The 40-year-old started his destructive rampage by using the hammer to smash two car windscreens and two windows, as well as denting panels, causing damage to a wing mirror, and using the knife to carve an obscenity into the paintwork.

Dixon then smashed his way into the property, damaging windows and doors, ransacking the kitchen and ripping the doors off a washing machine and a fridge freezer.

The victim managed to call police, who arrived and arrested Dixon outside the property.

Dixon admitted charges of criminal damage, burglary and possession of a knife in public.

Yesterday (14 March) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for a year. A five-year restraining order was also put in place preventing him from contacting the victim.

PC Mark Gatward said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and her child, who feared for their safety as Dixon went on this disgraceful rampage.

“As well as the distressing psychological impact of his actions, Dixon caused significant damage to the victim’s property.

“I’m pleased he has now been brought to justice for his actions.”

For information and support concerning domestic abuse, or to make a report, visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website.