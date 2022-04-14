Wisbech: A masked attacker held a machete up to his victim's throat and demanded money - Credit: PA

A masked attacker broke into a Wisbech home and held a machete to a "terrified" victim's throat.

The attacker and three accomplices woke the 38-year-old victim up when they smashed their way into his house on Kirkgate Street at around 12.40am on April 13.

The attacker demanded money from the victim while his accomplices searched the house.

They made off with personal and business phones, a safe containing gold sovereign coins, a half-kilo silver bar, a one-ounce silver ingot, a silver bracelet and several kilograms of other jewellery.

They also stole a black Volkswagen Golf R32, but Cambridgeshire Police officers recovered the car 10 hours later in Coldham Bank, near March.

Detective Sergeant Rich Ellison, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "This was a terrifying incident for the victim, who thankfully wasn’t hurt."

Cambridgeshire Police is treating the raid as aggravated burglary.

A spokesperson for the force said the men were young - between the ages of 18 and 25.

They were wearing black hoodies, trousers and face coverings.

Three men are thought to be white, while one is thought to be black or mixed race.

DS Ellison said: "I would like to hear from anyone with information about the incident, in particular anyone in the Coldham area around the time of the incident."

He said witnesses can file reports online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/ ) or phone 101, quoting reference 35/25254/22.