Published: 4:57 PM May 7, 2021

A man is on the run after he stole an e-scooter from a child near The Wheatsheaf Inn in Wisbech. - Credit: Google Maps

A man is on the run after he stole an electric scooter from a child in Wisbech.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, stole the e-scooter from a 13-year-old boy on Norfolk Street near the Wetherspoons pub after threatening him.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “The boy was riding his black Xiaomi Pro 2 e-scooter near to the Wetherspoons pub in Norfolk Street at about 7.30pm on Monday, April 26, when a man threatened him before stealing the scooter.

“The offender is described as white with an English accent and was wearing an all-black tracksuit, a hoodie and a face mask when the incident took place.”

An appeal to find the suspect has since been launched.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information on the incident is being urged to contact police through their online web chat service, quoting reference number 35/25105/21.

Alternatively, those without internet access are advised to call 101.