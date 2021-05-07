Man on the run after stealing e-scooter from child
A man is on the run after he stole an electric scooter from a child in Wisbech.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, stole the e-scooter from a 13-year-old boy on Norfolk Street near the Wetherspoons pub after threatening him.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “The boy was riding his black Xiaomi Pro 2 e-scooter near to the Wetherspoons pub in Norfolk Street at about 7.30pm on Monday, April 26, when a man threatened him before stealing the scooter.
“The offender is described as white with an English accent and was wearing an all-black tracksuit, a hoodie and a face mask when the incident took place.”
An appeal to find the suspect has since been launched.
Anyone with information on the incident is being urged to contact police through their online web chat service, quoting reference number 35/25105/21.
Alternatively, those without internet access are advised to call 101.
