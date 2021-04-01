Published: 11:10 AM April 1, 2021 Updated: 1:16 PM April 1, 2021

A man who headbutted a woman outside the Angel in Wisbech has been jailed for nine months. The attack took place three years ago, a court heard. - Credit: Archant

A man was jailed for nine months for headbutting his ex-partner’s friend outside a pub in Wisbech three years ago.

He hit her with such force that she was knocked to the ground unconscious.

She was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital where tests revealed she had suffered bruising to her head and arms, a split lip and a broken tooth.

Jon Paddock, of Princes Road, Wisbech, attacked the woman outside The Angel in the early hours of April 29, 2018.

The 40-year-old turned violent after his relationship broke down and his ex-girlfriend came to return some house keys with her friend.

You may also want to watch:

Paddock and the woman had dated for more than two years.

The woman had asked to stay over at Paddock’s house on April 28 to make it easier to complete an errand in Wisbech.

The pair fell out after an argument over the phone and the woman cancelled her visit.

This led to her receiving abusive texts from Paddock, including photos of him burning pictures of them together in a saucepan.

The woman decided to hand her set of house keys back to Paddock following this, and knowing where he would be that night, she visited him at a venue in Wisbech together with her friend.

After returning the keys the woman and her friend then went to The Angel pub.

The pair stayed until closing time but, as the pub was shutting up, Paddock’s ex-girlfriend rushed out to a nearby car park.

The woman was followed by her friend who was then attacked by Paddock.

Paddock was arrested at his home the following morning on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent.

He had a cut to his forehead and was wearing a grey hoody with blood on the sleeves. The blood on the clothing was analysed and found to match the victim.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and was found guilty after standing trial at Huntingdon Law Courts in early March.

DC Marc Bates said: “This was a nasty and savage attack which must have been horrific for the victim who was simply trying to help her friend.

Paddock was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on March 31.