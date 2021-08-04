Hooded man exposes himself to two women

Published: 11:42 AM August 4, 2021

Map showing Sandall Road leading into Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, where a man exposed himself to two women earlier today. Police have been contacted. - Credit: Google

Two women reported being confronted by a hooded man in Wisbech today who sexually exposed himself in front of them.

One woman says she was on her way to work at around 8am and walking down Sandall Road when it happened.

She says she was aware of someone behind her and slowed to allow the person to pass.

Next thing that happened, she says, “a man with a hood up and a face covering is standing next to me exposing himself, playing with himself”.

She described – in a post on a local Facebook group – how she told him to leave “and the man just normally walked off as if nothing had happened”.

She said the man was short and chubby with dark skin. He was wearing a greyish hoodie and jeans. The woman thinks he was aged around 40.

Another man has reported his sister had a similar experience at around 8.20am in Weasenham Lane.

Cambridgeshire Police have been contacted for a response.