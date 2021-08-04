News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Hooded man exposes himself to two women

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:42 AM August 4, 2021   
Sandall Road Wisbech where man exposed himself to a woman

Map showing Sandall Road leading into Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, where a man exposed himself to two women earlier today. Police have been contacted. - Credit: Google

Two women reported being confronted by a hooded man in Wisbech today who sexually exposed himself in front of them.  

One woman says she was on her way to work at around 8am and walking down Sandall Road when it happened.  

She says she was aware of someone behind her and slowed to allow the person to pass.  

Next thing that happened, she says, “a man with a hood up and a face covering is standing next to me exposing himself, playing with himself”. 

She described – in a post on a local Facebook group – how she told him to leave “and the man just normally walked off as if nothing had happened”. 

You may also want to watch:

She said the man was short and chubby with dark skin. He was wearing a greyish hoodie and jeans. The woman thinks he was aged around 40. 

Another man has reported his sister had a similar experience at around 8.20am in Weasenham Lane.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub car park approved despite 13 residents' noise concerns
  2. 2 Hooded man exposes himself to two women
  3. 3 Pub demolition decision deferred
  1. 4 Pub closes as owners decide not to sell
  2. 5 Customers report summerhouse builder to fraud investigators
  3. 6 Charity wins national award for its outstanding service
  4. 7 Homes evacuated as FOUR gas leaks disrupt March
  5. 8 Medieval pottery unearthed at Cambs campsite
  6. 9 Teenager, 16, threatened young couple with screwdriver in park
  7. 10 Councillors praised for 'tireless' illegal encampment work

Cambridgeshire Police have been contacted for a response. 

Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mendi's Wisbech

Property

Wisbech nightspot up for sale for £410,000

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Pets rescued by Ravenswood Pet Rescue

Pets

Pets saved in horrific rescue start to be rehomed

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Mooring along River Nene at West End Park, March

Fenland District Council

Abandoned mooring could cost £50,000 to replace, says council

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the B1085 at Red Lodge

Suffolk Live

Lorry driver who died in B1085 crash named

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon