Darran Bezdek was arrested in Churchill Road, Wisbech in connection with beating two women and four counts of theft from a shop. - Credit: Google Maps

A man from Wisbech charged with beating two women and thefts worth nearly £600 is due in court today (Friday).

Darran Bezdek was arrested in Churchill Road, Wisbech on Thursday in connection with assault by beating a 34-year-old woman on October 19 and a 35-year-old woman on October 28, both in the town.

He has also been charged with four counts of theft from a shop:

Theft of gift sets worth £56 from Boots chemist in Wisbech on November 10

Theft of toiletries worth £207.73 from Superdrug in Wisbech on October 19

Theft of make-up worth £311 from Superdrug in March on October 25

Theft of air fresheners worth £20 from QD Stores in Wisbech on October 28

Bezdek, 52 of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court.