A man is alleged to have stolen more than £2,500 worth of food and drink from Tesco in Wisbech.

He is due in court today (Tuesday) in connection with shoplifting from the Tesco Extra in Cromwell Road.

Ion Dumitru, 49, was arrested at the supermarket yesterday afternoon (Monday) following reports of theft from the store.

He has since been charged with two counts of theft from a shop, namely £2,500.45 worth of food and drink from Tesco, as well as going equipped for theft by being in possession of magnets.

Dumitru, of Sandford in Westwood, Peterborough, has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.