A 47-year-old man has denied being involved in a Wisbech burglary.

Neil Robinson, of Main Road in Wisbech St Mary, is charged with a burglary which took place on February 14 this year at North Brink.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge at a Cambridge Crown Court hearing on Tuesday, April 12.

Robinson is also charged with attempted burglary following an incident on Saturday, December 18 at Chapel Road, which he also denied.

He faces a crown court trial, which could begin on June 27 at the earliest.