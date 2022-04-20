News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

47-year-old man denies involvement in Wisbech burglary

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:40 PM April 20, 2022
Neil Robinson, 47, of Main Road in Wisbech St Mary, pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary at Cambridge Crown Court

Neil Robinson, 47, of Main Road in Wisbech St Mary, pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary at a Cambridge Crown Court hearing on April 12 - Credit: Google Earth

A 47-year-old man has denied being involved in a Wisbech burglary.

Neil Robinson, of Main Road in Wisbech St Mary, is charged with a burglary which took place on February 14 this year at North Brink.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge at a Cambridge Crown Court hearing on Tuesday, April 12.

Robinson is also charged with attempted burglary following an incident on Saturday, December 18 at Chapel Road, which he also denied.

He faces a crown court trial, which could begin on June 27 at the earliest.

Cambridge Crown Court
Wisbech News
Wisbech St Mary News
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

"Not what you expect to see" - Armed police arrested a suspected gunman in Norfolk Street, Wisbech

Cambs Live News

Armed police swoop on Norfolk Street and arrest man in Wisbech

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Manning Jnr, Bethany and Manning Snr (L-R) from Wisbech -all jailed

Cambs Live News

Wisbech family jailed after knuckle duster attacks

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the M11 on April 8, 2022.

Cambs Live News

Pedestrian in his 20s dead after being struck by Wisbech driver on M11

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The A16 is closed between the Dogsthorpe and Crowland roundabouts.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Van driver killed in crash with two lorries on A16 near Peterborough

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon