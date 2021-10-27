Published: 9:51 AM October 27, 2021 Updated: 9:57 AM October 27, 2021

A man was arrested in Norfolk Street, Wisbech on Monday (October 25) on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, possessing drugs and riding and E-bike over the limit. - Credit: POLICE

A man was arrested in Wisbech on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, possessing drugs with intent to supply and riding an E-Bike while over the prescribed limit for cannabis.

The Wisbech neighbourhood policing team and the response policing team stopped the man on his bike at the top of Norfolk Street on Monday (October 25).

Peterborough / Fenland CCTV also assisted by capturing evidence on their system prior to the stop.

The man arrested in Wisbech failed a DrugsWipe. - Credit: POLICE

Drugs found at the scene. - Credit: POLICE

A spokesperson said: "The suspect was detained under Section 23 misuse of drugs act for a search. During this an officer was allegedly assaulted, leaving him with minor injuries.

"The man also failed a DrugsWipe.

"He was taken to the police investigation centre at King’s Lynn where he was interviewed but has been released under investigation while enquiries continue."

To report any concerns you’ve got in your community visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s webpage.

Cash found on the man. - Credit: POLICE



