Man assaults police officer whilst in possession of drugs on E-Bike
A man was arrested in Wisbech on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, possessing drugs with intent to supply and riding an E-Bike while over the prescribed limit for cannabis.
The Wisbech neighbourhood policing team and the response policing team stopped the man on his bike at the top of Norfolk Street on Monday (October 25).
Peterborough / Fenland CCTV also assisted by capturing evidence on their system prior to the stop.
A spokesperson said: "The suspect was detained under Section 23 misuse of drugs act for a search. During this an officer was allegedly assaulted, leaving him with minor injuries.
"The man also failed a DrugsWipe.
"He was taken to the police investigation centre at King’s Lynn where he was interviewed but has been released under investigation while enquiries continue."
To report any concerns you’ve got in your community visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s webpage.
