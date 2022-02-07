A male was arrested after officers were alerted to noise at a recycling centre in Wisbech. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A male charged with nine offences after police officers heard noises coming from a recycling centre is due in court today (Monday).

Officers from the Wisbech neighbourhood policing team were on patrol in and around New Drove just after 6.20pm on Friday, February 4.

Writing on the Policing Fenland Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “While in the area they heard noises coming from the recycling centre and called for assistance from their officer colleagues from the team.

“One male was quickly detained at the scene and arrested.”

The spokesperson added: “Following an investigation, the male has been charged for nine offences of being found in or upon enclosed premises, part of the Theft Act 1968.”

The male was remanded to appear in court this morning.