Published: 4:52 PM July 12, 2021 Updated: 5:02 PM July 12, 2021

Daniel Bruce of Leverington has been jailed after a head-on crash near Ramsey between a Ford Galaxy and a Renault Trafic van left a man with life-changing injuries. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A drunk driver who claimed he “had a few shandies” after leaving a man with life-changing injuries following a head-on crash has been jailed.

Daniel Bruce of Leverington was driving his Ford Galaxy on Bodsey Toll Road near Ramsey before he crashed with a Renault Trafic van on July 28 last year.

Both drivers had to be freed from their vehicles after Bruce took a left-hand turn on the wrong side of the road, which led to the crash.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was left with multiple bone fractures and breaks in his legs, feet and ribs after the crash, as well as other internal damage.

Bruce, 32, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with minor injuries, where he gave a breath sample of 51 microgrammes of alcohol, the legal limit being 35.

He claimed to police he “had a few shandies” before driving and was on the wrong side of the road.

Bruce, of Pear Tree Crescent, was jailed for two years at Peterborough Crown Court.

PC Peter Smith, of Cambridgeshire police, said: "Bruce put himself and motorists around him in danger by getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

"His actions have left a man, who has a young child and an active job, with life-changing injuries.

“There is no sentence that can change this, but I hope it will help him move forward.”