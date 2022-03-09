Chantelle Lott's cat Blue was allegedly stolen by a woman in the Wisbech area on Monday February 21 at 11.30am. - Credit: CHANTELLE LOTT

A teenage girl from Wisbech says a "big hole" has been left in her family after her "beloved" cat was allegedly "stuffed in a coat" and stolen.

Chantelle Lott has launched an appeal after her "beloved baby" cat Blue was allegedly stolen by a woman in the Wisbech area. - Credit: CHANTELLE LOTT

Chantelle Lott, 16, found out that her cat Blue was taken on Monday February 21 at 11.30am after checking CCTV around the neighbourhood.

"The boy is my life," she said, having spent several days checking cameras locally.

"He’s always there to comfort me and my family," she added, saying that her mum has had him for 17 or 18 years.

"I’ve grown up with him, so for someone to take him away like that has left a big hole in the family.

"He’s not like a normal cat, he’s like a baby. I can walk around the house with him on my shoulder and he wouldn’t move a muscle."

Talking about the CCTV footage, which has been passed on to police, she said: "The woman had blonde shoulder-length hair and was wearing a black coat."

"She had a young boy with her we assume around the ages of three to four."

CCTV footage shows the woman who allegedly stole Blue the cat in the Wisbech area. - Credit: CHANTELLE LOTT

Chantelle added that the footage shows the woman "impulsively picking up the cat even after it jumped out of her arms twice".

She said the CCTV then shows the woman, who was later seen heading down Leverington on foot, "stuffing Blue in her coat".

She added: "We would really appreciate it if people could keep an eye out for our baby and inform us if they have any useful information."

Cambridgeshre police have been approached for comment.