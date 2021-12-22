An image of a possible suspect in a Wisbech burglary has been released.

Cambridgeshire Police decided to issue the CCTV image after collating evidence from the burglary.

The man, seen in this photo, is wanted for questioning following the break in at a flat in the town.

Police say they now “wish to speak” to the suspect “in connection with a burglary in Wisbech”.

The burglary was at a flat in Chapel Road.

Someone broke in during daylight – just after 11am on Saturday December 18.

The occupants reported to police that items stolen included jewellery, aftershave and a watch.

The burglar is also thought to have stolen £150 from the property.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who thinks they might know the suspected offender.

“If you recognise the man in the photo, or have any information about the burglary, contact police via our web chat,” said a police spokesperson. You can contact police here or via https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw

Alternatively call 101, quoting crime reference 35/87653/21.