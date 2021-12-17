News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Over 250 people stopped for suspected drink driving in town

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:27 PM December 17, 2021
Updated: 3:30 PM December 17, 2021
Police stop drink drivers in Wisbech as part of campaign

Over 250 people were stopped by police in Wisbech as their crackdown on drink and drug driving continues. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Over 250 people were stopped in and around Wisbech today (Friday) as police continue their crackdown on drink driving. 

Out of 259 drivers stopped in the town, 25 were breathalysed – 23 blew a reading of zero micrograms (mg) of alcohol, one blew 5mg and another recorded 10mg. 

It comes after 10 more people in Cambridgeshire were disqualified for drink driving in week two of a police drink and drug driving campaign. 

One of those 10 included a 64-year-old man from Tydd St Mary who crashed his car into a ditch on the A1101 at Wisbech. 

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “He was breathalysed and found to be twice the limit after providing a breath sample of 70.  

“He appeared in court, where he was disqualified from driving for a year and eight months and fined £200.” 

The spokesperson added: “All 10 drivers are over 25, including a 50-year-old woman who was in collision with another vehicle and found to initially be three times the drink drive limit.” 

