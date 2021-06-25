Published: 4:59 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 5:01 PM June 25, 2021

A young drug-driver, in his 20s, was almost seven times the legal limit after taking horse tranquiliser, a court has heard.

It emerged that Troy Kerrison had taken the horse anaesthetic drug ketamine and was almost seven times the legal limit.

The 26-year-old, of Lynn Road, Walpole Highway, was stopped in Wisbech on November 27, 2020.

He was before magistrates in Lynn on Thursday to plead guilty to drug-driving and possession of class A drug ecstasy and class B ketamine.

Following his arrest he gave a sample showing 136 microgrammes of ketamine per litre of blood in his system. The specified limit is 20.

A search of his home turned up the ecstasy pills.

He told police that he had “quite a problem” with ketamine and had taken it earlier that day but thought he would be fine to drive.

Tiffany Meredith, mitigating, said her client was troubled with work at the time and had made a “very silly mistake”.

“He assures me that he hasn’t taken any since the incident in November of last year,” she added.

Kerrison was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £300.

For the two counts of drug possession, he was fined a total of £250 and he was ordered to pay £200 in costs and victim surcharge.