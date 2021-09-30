Published: 10:14 AM September 30, 2021

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with an assault at the Hare and Hounds pub in North Brink, Wisbech. - Credit: POLICE

Two men including a security guard were left injured after an assault at a pub in Wisbech.

The attack happened at just after midnight on August 28 outside the Hare and Hounds pub on North Brink.

A member of security staff was hit in the head twice, leaving him with serious injuries.

Another man, who left the scene and has not been traced, was also assaulted during the incident.

Police have now released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

If you recognise the men in these photos or have any information about the assault, contact police via their web-chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101, quoting crime reference 35/58127/21.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.