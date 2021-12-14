Gunars Gaiduks, of St Augustines Road, Wisbech, flew into a drunken rage and attacked his partner leaving her with two broken ribs and a fractured breastbone. - Credit: POLICE

A man who flew into a "despicable" drunken rage and attacked his partner leaving her with two broken ribs and a fractured breastbone denied the assault and claimed she fell over whilst intoxicated.

Gunars Gaiduks, 48, assaulted the woman at his home in St Augustines Road, Wisbech, at about 6.30pm on October 20 2019.

The pair had been drinking at the property when Gaiduks accused the woman of being unfaithful.

An argument ensued before Gaiduks repeatedly punched and kicked her.

A concerned neighbour overheard the disturbance and contacted police, who attended the property and arrested Gaiduks.

Officers described him as appearing to be intoxicated.

The woman was taken to hospital where she received treatment for two fractured ribs and an additional fracture to her sternum.

Gaiduks denied the attack, claiming the victim fell over whilst intoxicated, but was convicted of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Huntingdon Crown Court in October.

Yesterday (Monday December 13) at the same court, Gaiduks was jailed for 54 months.

Sergeant Marc Bates said: “Having consumed alcohol is no excuse for behaving in the way Gaiduks did.

"His actions were despicable and I’m pleased he has now faced justice.

“We continue to work tirelessly to protect survivors of abuse and bring people before the courts who attack them.

“I’d encourage anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help.”

For information and support concerning domestic abuse, or to make a report, visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website.