Published: 4:50 PM January 7, 2021

Have you seen this stolen green Kawasaki motorbike? - Credit: Policing Fenland

A green Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen in the Fens overnight – have you seen it or have any information to help the police?

Officers believe a white Ford Transit van was involved in the theft which took place on Wednesday night (January 6) in the Back Road area of Murrow.

Cambridgeshire Police shared a photograph and information appeal on social media earlier today (January 7) and the post has gone viral.

More than 200 individual accounts have shared the Fenland officers’ appeal to locate the motorcycle taken from near Wisbech.

A police spokesperson said: “Stolen motorbike; This Green Kawasaki motorbike has been stolen tonight from the Murrow area.”

“Please share this post,” urged officers.

“If you have any information on this theft from the Back Road area or have any information on a white transit van seen in the area, please call 101 and quote incident 412 of 06.01.2021."