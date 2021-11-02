Wisbech firefighters were called out to a car fire in Gorefield on November 1. - Credit: Archant

Fire chiefs have revealed that a car fire in Gorefield shortly after 3pm on Monday afternoon (November 1) was deliberate.

Details of the fire were released today (November 2).

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said that at 3:04pm a crew from Wisbech were called to a car fire on High Side, Gorefield.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire,” they said.

Crews returned to their station by 4:51pm.

The spokesperson added: “The cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate.”