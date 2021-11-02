News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Car blaze was arson say fire chiefs

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:13 PM November 2, 2021
Updated: 2:14 PM November 2, 2021
Wisbech firefighters were called out to a car fire in Gorefield on November 1.

Fire chiefs have revealed that a car fire in Gorefield shortly after 3pm on Monday afternoon (November 1) was deliberate. 

Details of the fire were released today (November 2). 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said that at 3:04pm a crew from Wisbech were called to a car fire on High Side, Gorefield. 

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire,” they said. 

Crews returned to their station by 4:51pm.  

The spokesperson added: “The cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate.” 

