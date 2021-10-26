Published: 2:02 PM October 26, 2021

A Latvian man - responsible for a £330,000 fraud – was burning evidence when police raided his Wisbech home.

Aleksejs Fedins, 37, scammed the money from an online payment platform over three years, a court heard.

He used a forged passport to obtain a UK provisional driving licence and set up bank accounts to move fraudulent cash.

He had created fake transactions on the payment platform between supposed sellers and buyers, before claiming the items paid for did not arrive and pocketing the cash.

Between 2017 and 2020, he ran hundreds of different accounts.

When police searched his home in Lime Avenue, Wisbech, they found hundreds of phones, SIM cards and bank cards.

At Peterborough Crown Court on October 22, he was jailed for three years and nine months.

He admitted two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, possessing articles for use in frauds and being concerned in money laundering.

DC Andy Macdonald said: “Fedins thought nothing of defrauding the company out of nearly a third of a million pounds.”