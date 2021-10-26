£330,000 fraudster burning evidence as police raid his home
- Credit: Cambs Police
A Latvian man - responsible for a £330,000 fraud – was burning evidence when police raided his Wisbech home.
Aleksejs Fedins, 37, scammed the money from an online payment platform over three years, a court heard.
He used a forged passport to obtain a UK provisional driving licence and set up bank accounts to move fraudulent cash.
He had created fake transactions on the payment platform between supposed sellers and buyers, before claiming the items paid for did not arrive and pocketing the cash.
Between 2017 and 2020, he ran hundreds of different accounts.
You may also want to watch:
When police searched his home in Lime Avenue, Wisbech, they found hundreds of phones, SIM cards and bank cards.
At Peterborough Crown Court on October 22, he was jailed for three years and nine months.
Most Read
- 1 Crews tackle huge Fens blaze
- 2 Tonight's 24 Hours in Police Custody follows brutal Cambridgeshire murder
- 3 Crash driver flees leaving female passenger injured
- 4 ‘I’m Lovin It’ burglars caught by McDonald's trip
- 5 Watches and electric display box stolen in village burglary
- 6 22 arrests, drugs, cash and weapons seized in county lines crackdown
- 7 'Spike' steps aside from successful homeless project
- 8 Heroin dealer kept machete at home
- 9 Bid to ban ex- mayor running pub “a joke” says cabinet member
- 10 Take 10 initiative leaves students ‘buzzing’ about literacy
He admitted two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, possessing articles for use in frauds and being concerned in money laundering.
DC Andy Macdonald said: “Fedins thought nothing of defrauding the company out of nearly a third of a million pounds.”