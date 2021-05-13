Published: 5:00 PM May 13, 2021 Updated: 5:22 PM May 13, 2021

Dumped sofa by the side of a road in Wisbech. |The fly-tipping has been reported to Fenland Council through fixmystreet.com which is an online reporting website. - Credit: fixmystreet.com

A fly-tipper dumped a sofa by the side of a road in Wisbech today.

The offender has not been traced but the sofa was photographed and an image sent to Fenland District Council anonymously.

The photo was uploaded and a brief description of where it was seen was given to the council through the Fix My Street website.

Earlier in the week two large mattresses were seen dumped against a hedgerow in Cox’s Lane, Wisbech.

No photos were sent to the council who were made aware of it, however, through an earlier message via Fix My Street.

