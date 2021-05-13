News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fly-tipped sofa second reported incident this week

John Elworthy

Published: 5:00 PM May 13, 2021    Updated: 5:22 PM May 13, 2021
Dumped sofa by the side of a road in Wisbech. |The fly-tipping has been reported to Fenland Council through fixmystreet.com which is an online reporting website. - Credit: fixmystreet.com

A fly-tipper dumped a sofa by the side of a road in Wisbech today.  

The offender has not been traced but the sofa was photographed and an image sent to Fenland District Council anonymously.  

The photo was uploaded and a brief description of where it was seen was given to the council through the Fix My Street website.  

Earlier in the week two large mattresses were seen dumped against a hedgerow in Cox’s Lane, Wisbech.  

No photos were sent to the council who were made aware of it, however, through an earlier message via Fix My Street.  

Fixmystreet.com is an online website to report incidents of fly-tipping.

