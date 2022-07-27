Insp Andy Morris (inset) with the FDC and Peterborough CCTV control room that will support launch of 'shop watch' in Wisbech. - Credit: FDC/Cambs Police

Police will launch a new campaign in Wisbech to tackle begging.

It is one of a number of initiatives announced today that includes bringing back a school’s officer and a ‘shop watch’ scheme.

“Operation Luscombe will be launched to tackle the effects of begging and associated street anti-social behaviour,” said Inspector Andy Morris.

He is the Fenland neighbourhoods’ inspector and says “interventions and enforcement” will be used to address the issue.

He said the initiative will “address people’s support and welfare requirements, and aims to reduce anti-social behaviour, which has a detrimental effect on the local community and businesses”.

The overall campaign falls under the Safer Wisbech project which was launched last year to tackle the perception that certain areas of the town are unsafe to live in and visit.

Insp Morris said a school’s officer from the local policing team would work closely with schools, pupils, and parents to reduce the risk of young people being drawn into crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Working with young people is so important, and that’s why we’re reintroducing a school’s officer within the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team,” he said.

“In Fenland alone there are 31 primary schools, four secondary school and three special educational needs schools; this equates to nearly 20,000 young people.”

He said police would also be working closely with Wisbech Town Council and retailers in the town centre to launch Shop Watch.

He hoped this would help to prevent daytime town and city centre crime.

“It gives businesses the ability to communicate with each other using a two-way radio system linked to the local council or shopping centre CCTV control rooms and the police force,” said Insp Morris.

“Reaching out and listening to the local community is a priority for my team and helps us to deliver targeted work where it’s needed.

Insp Morris promised: “We will continue our targeted activity, from acting on intelligence and carrying out enforcement activity through warrants, to speed enforcement and working with our local Speedwatch.

“I appreciate we may not be able please all the people all the time but it’s important for me to share the hard work your Fenland Neighbourhood team do.”