Vandals smash rear window of parked car overnight – did you see anything?

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:54 AM January 4, 2021    Updated: 11:56 AM January 4, 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car break-in on Elm High Road near Wisbech.

A motorist woke up over the weekend to find their car had been broken into by vandals – did you witness anything in the area?  

The break-in happened overnight between Saturday, January 2 at 10.30pm and Sunday, January 3 at 10am on Elm High Road near Wisbech.  

The rear window of the victim’s blue Nissan Pathfinder – which was parked on their driveway at the time – was smashed in during the incident.  

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged near Wisbech at the weekend. 

“A blue Nissan Pathfinder was parked on a driveway outside a property on Elm High Road, when the rear window was smashed. 

“The incident happened overnight between 10.30pm on Saturday 2 January and 10am on Sunday 3 January 2021. 

“Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or suspicious activity in the area at the time to get in touch.” 

Anyone with information, CCTV footage or dashcam footage from the area during the times stated should contact PC Amanda Shreeve at Op Solve on 101.  

They should quote crime reference number 36/486/21 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. 

