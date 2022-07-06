Elderly man scares off would-be burglar

The incident occurred at a property on Burcroft Road, Wisbech. - Credit: Google Maps

An elderly man has scared off a would-be burglar at his Wisbech home.

The incident occurred at around 12.30am on Saturday (July 2).

The victim, a man in his 70s and vulnerable, was awoken at his home by a noise coming from downstairs.

When investigating, he witnessed a man attempting to enter his home, on Burcroft Road.

He immediately challenged the man, who fled upon realising that the victim had seen him.

The attempted burglar is described as wearing a dark jacket and dark trousers.

Detective constable Pete Wise, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "This was a frightening experience for the victim, and I appeal to anyone who may have seen a man matching this description in the area, or who has CCTV or doorbell footage that could help us, to get in touch.”

Information can be provided online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 35/47076/22.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.