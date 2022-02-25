News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Driver and passenger caught inhaling nitrous oxide in car in Wisbech

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:08 AM February 25, 2022
Police in Wisbech seized these nitrous oxide cans after they spotted a driver inhaling them while in their car.

Police in Wisbech seized these nitrous oxide cans after they spotted a driver inhaling them while in their car. - Credit: POLICING FENLAND FACEBOOK

A driver and their passenger were spotted inhaling nitrous oxide in a car in Wisbech last night (February 24).

The Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team said they stopped a vehicle after a report that the driver and their passenger were inhaling nitrous oxide in the vehicle.

"The nitrous oxide was seized and the driver was dealt with," said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police, posting on the Policing Fenland Facebook page.

A person who commented on the post said: "As a Whittlesey Street Pride member, I find these regularly when roadside litter picking.

"I hand them to Fenland District Council personnel to dispose of them correctly."

It comes after more than 20 empty bottles of nitrous oxide – better known as laughing gas – were picked up by police in Chatteris, in September 2021

The law states that nitrous oxide is illegal to give away or sell under the 2016 Psychoactive Substances Act.

Supply and production can land the perpetrator up to seven years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.

Most Read

  1. 1 Van lurking at Cambs schools with driver blowing kisses and 'asking girls to get in'
  2. 2 Welney Wash Road on Norfolk and Cambridgeshire border close to flooding
  3. 3 Couple ran international sex trafficking ring from their Norfolk home
  1. 4 Man arrested in connection with class A drug supply in Wisbech
  2. 5 Fire crews tackle house blaze in King's Lynn
  3. 6 Driver and passenger caught inhaling nitrous oxide in car in Wisbech
  4. 7 Tesco and Waitrose recall products over salmonella fears
  5. 8 Red Cross emergency response teams visit homes after Storm Eunice
  6. 9 Peterborough United announce Grant McCann as new manager
  7. 10 Cambridgeshire man feels 'powerless' with wife and child still in Ukraine

But there is no penalty for possession, unless you're in prison.

Driving when high is illegal and anyone caught driving under the influence may be fined, receive a driving ban or a prison sentence.

Cambs Live News
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Multiple cars have collided on the A141 March Road this evening. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Two cars collide on A141 junction with A605 near March

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Brian Callow, linesman for HV Contracting, who are subcontractors for Scottish Power, repairs an ove

Cambs Live News

Updates as Storm Eunice power cut hits nearly 2,000 homes in Wisbech

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
School roof / lean too destroyed by Storm Eunace.. Clarkson Infants and Junior School closed., Wisb

Cambs Live News | Updated

Nursery forced shut after ‘part of the roof has gone’ in Storm Franklin

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Trees down on Station Road, Melbourn earlier this morning. 

Cambs Live News

Updates as Storm Eunice batters Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon