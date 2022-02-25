Police in Wisbech seized these nitrous oxide cans after they spotted a driver inhaling them while in their car. - Credit: POLICING FENLAND FACEBOOK

A driver and their passenger were spotted inhaling nitrous oxide in a car in Wisbech last night (February 24).

The Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team said they stopped a vehicle after a report that the driver and their passenger were inhaling nitrous oxide in the vehicle.

"The nitrous oxide was seized and the driver was dealt with," said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police, posting on the Policing Fenland Facebook page.

A person who commented on the post said: "As a Whittlesey Street Pride member, I find these regularly when roadside litter picking.

"I hand them to Fenland District Council personnel to dispose of them correctly."

It comes after more than 20 empty bottles of nitrous oxide – better known as laughing gas – were picked up by police in Chatteris, in September 2021.

The law states that nitrous oxide is illegal to give away or sell under the 2016 Psychoactive Substances Act.

Supply and production can land the perpetrator up to seven years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.

But there is no penalty for possession, unless you're in prison.

Driving when high is illegal and anyone caught driving under the influence may be fined, receive a driving ban or a prison sentence.