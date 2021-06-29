Drink-driver ‘nearly hit’ police car before failing blowing twice the limit
- Credit: PA
A “dangerous” driver narrowly missed crashing into a police car before failing a roadside alcohol test, blowing twice the limit.
The reckless motorist “nearly hit” the bright, reflective marked police vehicle on St Peter’s Road in Wisbech on Saturday night (June 26).
The driver was arrested after blowing 87 at the roadside; the legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “They were seen driving dangerously on Saturday night and nearly hit one of our marked police cars.”
Another drink-driver was caught just half an hour away in Pondersbridge, the disqualified and uninsured motorist crashed into a building before blowing 98 at the roadside.
“Drink driving is never okay,” added the spokesperson. “Both drivers have been charged and will appear in court next month.”
For information about drink driving, the law and the penalties, as well as how to report concerns, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Road-safety/Drink-drug-driving
