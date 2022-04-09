In the last week, seven drivers have appeared in court after being caught drink driving in the Wisbech area. - Credit: PA

Seven motorists have appeared in court within the last week after being caught drink driving in the Fenland area.

Police are urging people to contact them on a strictly confidential phone line if they know of anyone who drink drives.

It comes after several incidents within the last seven days across the Wisbech area.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “More drink drive news to bring you. Just a reminder, the legal limit is 35.”

The following incidents recently took place:

28-year-old woman was pulled over in North End due to her manner of driving, blew 71 – disqualified from driving for a year and two months, fined £120

26-year-old man involved in a collision in Elm Road, blew 91 – disqualified for a-year-and-a-half, fined £276

36-year-old man blew 89 in Parsons Drove – disqualified for three years, fined £120

41-year-old man involved in a collision in Kingfisher Drive, blew 72 – disqualified for three years, must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work

74-year-old man involved in a collision in Leverington Common, blew 78 – disqualified for a-year-and-a-half, fined £120

“If you know someone who drink drives, you can call our confidential hotline on 0800 032 0845,” added the police spokesperson.

For more information about drink driving and its implications, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/alcohol-drug-driving/