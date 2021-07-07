Drink driver three times over the limit at 5.40am
Published: 11:34 AM July 7, 2021 Updated: 12:59 PM July 7, 2021
A drink driver is spending the day sobering up in the cells after a 5.40am stop by police found him three times over the limit.
The driver was spotted by police in Churchill Road, Wisbech.
A police spokesperson said the driver was “seen to be swerving in the road”. They pulled him over for a breathalyser test.
When they took a reading, police say he blew a “whopping 119 at the roadside – that's more than three times the legal limit of 35!”.
Police say the high reading “shocked” them.
The driver was arrested and police say the man “currently remains in custody”.
