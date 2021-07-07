News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Drink driver three times over the limit at 5.40am

John Elworthy

Published: 11:34 AM July 7, 2021    Updated: 12:59 PM July 7, 2021
Drink driver in Wisbech was three times over the limit

Police in Wisbech say they were shocked to pull over a driver at 5.40am today and find he was more than three times over the legal drink drive limit. - Credit: Policing Fenland

A drink driver is spending the day sobering up in the cells after a 5.40am stop by police found him three times over the limit.  

The driver was spotted by police in Churchill Road, Wisbech. 

A police spokesperson said the driver was “seen to be swerving in the road”. They pulled him over for a breathalyser test.  

When they took a reading, police say he blew a “whopping 119 at the roadside – that's more than three times the legal limit of 35!”. 

Police say the high reading “shocked” them.  

The driver was arrested and police say the man “currently remains in custody”. 

