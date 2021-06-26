Published: 10:00 AM June 26, 2021

Righteous Price, aged 52 of Marshland St James (NOT pictured), has admitted a string of serious motoring offences at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court. - Credit: PA/For Illustrative Purposes

A long string of serious motoring offences stretching back to 2019 has finally caught up with a Marshland St James man.

Righteous Price, 52, was jailed for 26 weeks on Thursday.

Magistrates in Lynn were told that due to his previous offending he had been disqualified from driving until February 22, 2022.

And they heard of four sets of offences committed during that ban, some of which he had pleaded guilty to at earlier hearings.

On November 19, 2019, Price was stopped in Smeeth Road, Marshland St James, and found to be three times the drink-drive limit.

He admitted driving while disqualified, drink-driving and having no insurance.

On February 20, 2020, police found him with the same BMW. The tyres were warm and the keys were in the ignition.

He was twice the drink-drive limit and pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while above the limit.

Then on July 14, 2020, Price was spotted driving the car again in Mount Pleasant Road in Wisbech. He mounted the pavement and drove along it to avoid capture by officers.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and having no insurance.

The final set of offences occurred on May 24, 2021.

Police in Grassgate Lane, Wisbech, again recognised him as a disqualified driver – this time in a VW Passat - and he initially failed to stop for them.

He pleaded guilty to those offences and having no insurance.

In mitigation, solicitor Rob New said his client accepted that it was inevitable he would be going to custody.

As well as the jail term, Price, of Goose Lane, was disqualified from driving for five years and ordered to pay £145 costs and £128 victim surcharge.