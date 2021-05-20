Published: 2:11 PM May 20, 2021

Before and after photos of the dream bike stolen from a Wisbech driveway and found a short while later burnt out. - Credit: Philip Samuels

It took a fire crew only minutes to extinguish the flames of a motorcycle that had been stolen earlier from a driveway.

Owner Phillip Samuels said: “Apparently an older gentleman reported it to the police at 10.30am that it was dumped in a bush.

“They never attended and by mid-day it was on fire.

“The fire brigade put it out and police still did not attend.”

Dream bike stolen from a Wisbech driveway and found a short while later burnt out. - Credit: Philip Samuels





Cambs fire and rescue say they were called at 11.39am on Wednesday “to a small vehicle fire on Medway Close, Wisbech.

“The crew arrived to find a motorcycle on fire which was affecting a nearby fence and conifers.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.”

Mr Samuels who ploughed £3,000 into upgrading the motor bike over three years, is furious.

“Police have not even been to see me; I ended up having my friends recover the vehicle as police were not really interested,” he said.

“It was not insured as it was off the road having work done to it so £3,000 is basically up in smoke.

“I have been told from a witness where it was found burnt out, that a group of lads were responsible.”

He said: “The problem these days is everyone has a hood up and a mask on so identifying the people who did it is next to impossible.

“I have asked for some CCTV from people who may be able to have something there.”

He is hopeful those responsible “will say the wrong thing to someone else and it will get about who it was.

“Kids can't keep their mouths shut these days. Also, if I can get some CCTV maybe a picture could be put in the paper and then hopefully their parents will have the decency to come forward.”

Dream bike stolen from a Wisbech driveway and later found burnt out - Credit: Philip Samuels

He said he had reported it to police by email and has heard nothing.

Lol no I was told I would get an email and have heard nothing. They not even been round to see me.

Mr Samuels added: “I have not long taken that bike out of storage to get sorted before our baby is here.

“I have three already and the fourth is on the way; the bike was going to be my transport after I had done a few repairs that were needed for a MOT.”