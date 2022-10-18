Danny Jaconds, 41, has been given a prison sentence and a restraining order as part of his sentencing. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A Wisbech man who threatened to stab his partner and her family and imprisoned her inside her own home has been jailed.

On the morning of February 19, Danny Jacob, 41, became irritated with his partner as she was planning to spend the day without him.

When she returned around 3.30pm, he had been drinking and and she was told to go back to her mother’s house before he finished his drink or he’d “lose it” so she took her child and left.

The following morning, Jacob demanded half of the price of house she owned via text and they exchanged messages.

Jacob sent a message threatening to stab his partner and everyone at her mother’s house among other aggressive messages.

The victim returned to her home with her child to prevent Jacob coming to her mother’s house.

She asked a neighbour and Jacob’s father to watch out for her as she feared Jacob may harm her.

Upon arriving, Jacob appeared with a knife and told her to get inside the house.

While inside, Jacob grabbed his partner’s coat and dragged her back into the house her by the coat.

Jacob then threatened to take her phone and trapped her by snapping keys in the front and back doors.

When officers arrived, the woman tried escaping through a window but Jacob dragged her back and hit her head on the floor as she fell.

She tried again successfully, Jacob then handed the child over and was arrested.

On October 11, Jacob, of Railway Road, Wisbech, was jailed for 23 months and also given a 15-year restraining order at Peterborough Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, actual bodily harm, possession of a knife in a public place and sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety.

You can report domestic abuse on the police website or if you or someone else are in immediate danger or you need support right away, call 999 now.