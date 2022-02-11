The crash happened on the A149 at Heacham - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A Wisbech motorcycle “addict” who crashed into a car while disqualified and riding carelessly has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Ashley Copeland overtook a car which had slowed to allow an oncoming vehicle to turn right off the A149 at Heacham into Ringstead Road.

The Kawasaki ZX600 collided with the turning car at about 11.10am on July 18 last year.

At Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27-year-old Copeland pleaded guilty to his third offence of driving while disqualified.

He also admitted driving without due care and attention and having no insurance.

Copeland, of Petts Close, was disqualified from driving for six years in 2018. He was given a suspended sentence in 2019 for driving while banned.

In mitigation, solicitor Claire Edgeler said her client had broken his neck during a crash on the second driving while disqualified offence.

She said he had also suffered bad injuries on this occasion as well as aggravating the neck fracture.

“He accepts that the driving was completely irresponsible, apart from the fact it was against the law,” she added.

“He’s probably going to be permanently disabled as a result of what he’s done to himself.”

Miss Edgeler said Copeland had bought the bike from a friend with the intention of selling it on.

“He had someone lined up the day after this collision,” she added.

“His partner was out, he thought it needs a test drive and that’s what he was doing.

“In hindsight, it was so foolish, so irresponsible.

“In some ways, it’s an addiction. The love of his life is motorbikes.”

Copeland was given six months’ custody, suspended for two years, and disqualified from driving for three years.

He was also fined £300 and ordered to pay £105 costs and £122 victim surcharge.