'Disbelief’ for disability centre after staff member’s scooter is stolen
An adult disability centre in Fenland has expressed their “anger and disbelief” after a thief stole a member of staff’s scooter during their lunch break.
The victim has been left without their vital transport to get to and from work after their red and silver scooter was stolen from The Helping Hands Group in Wisbech.
“My partner works full time so won’t be able to keep bringing me into work anymore, I don’t really know what to do,” she said.
The Helping Hands Group, with centres in Wisbech and Peterborough, aims to ‘change the lives of adults with learning disabilities forever’.
In a statement on their social media, they said: “It’s with anger and disbelief, that someone came onto our premises in Wisbech and stole a member of staffs scooter.
“If anyone sees this vehicle, please contact the police or contact our Wisbech centre on 01945 589424.
“How anyone can do such a thing is beyond us, but to do it from a centre like ours.”
The victim, who has only owned the scooter for just under a year, has reported the theft to police and has contacted her insurance company.
“[The theft was] all in the space of a 30 min lunch break as someone was outside the rest of the time,” added a staff member.