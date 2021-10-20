Cyclist stabbed in broad daylight attack

Published: 2:01 PM October 20, 2021

The location of a stabbing in Peterborough when a cyclist was attacked. - Credit: Google

A cyclist was stabbed in broad daylight as fought off attackers trying to steal his bike.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was on his bicycle when he was approached by a man who asked him to hand over the bike.

Not handing it over, the victim was then punched and pushed away from the bike before two other men approached him from behind.

One of the group stabbed the victim twice to his lower back and ran off towards Bridge Street, Peterborough.

The attack happened at about 4.15pm at Town Bridge, outside Charters Bar and Café, Peterborough.

You may also want to watch:

The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

DS Justin Parr said: “The only description we have of one of the offenders is he was wearing dark or black clothing.

“I would urge anyone with information about the incident to get in touch and provide as much detail as possible.”

Anyone with information can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via webchat and quote 35/71703/21. Those without internet access should call 101