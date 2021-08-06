No, your eyes don’t deceive – there are FOUR people on this motorbike
Astonished cops viewing CCTV from Wisbech were shocked to find no less than four people astride this motor bike.
Now they have launched an appeal to find them.
“Pointing out the obvious (to most people), but there are so many things of concern in this photo,” said a police spokesperson.
1: Four people on one bike
2: No helmets
3: No gloves
4: No protective clothing
"This was captured on camera in Wisbech town centre earlier this week,” said the spokesperson.
“If you know who these young people are, please have a word with them.
“Not only are they causing a nuisance to locals, but they are putting themselves in a huge amount of danger.”
Police say they have been receiving “numerous reports of issues in relation to anti-social use of motorbikes around Wisbech and Leverington”.
And this has even included “directly driving at members of the public, including very young children”.
The spokesperson said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable, not to mention extremely dangerous.
“Please be assured we are aware of the issue and are working hard to identify those involved.”
Incidents can be logged online at https://bit.ly/3yENg7j or you can speak to an online operator via webchat at https://bit.ly/331ZSbB.
“If you know who the group are, please get in touch,” said the spokesperson.
“And please always call 999 if a crime is in action or anyone is in immediate danger.”